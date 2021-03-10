Tito raises €1.25m from US angel investor for new video events tool
Irish ticketing company pivoted to online event management when the pandemic hit
Tito, the Irish ticket-selling platform, has received backing worth €1.25 million from a Stripe-linked US angel investor for a new online events tool which its creators say could be sold to “every single organisation on the planet”.
Lachy Groom, a California-based venture capitalist and an early employee of Stripe, bought 5 per cent of Dublin-based Tito after hearing about Vito, a new event management system designed by the company when the pandemic forced...
