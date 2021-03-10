Subscribe Today
Tito raises €1.25m from US angel investor for new video events tool

Irish ticketing company pivoted to online event management when the pandemic hit

Donal MacNamee
10th March, 2021
Paul Campbell, the co-founder of Tito: ‘If we build the right tools in the right way, I see that we could be selling this to every single organisation on the planet’

Tito, the Irish ticket-selling platform, has received backing worth €1.25 million from a Stripe-linked US angel investor for a new online events tool which its creators say could be sold to “every single organisation on the planet”.

Lachy Groom, a California-based venture capitalist and an early employee of Stripe, bought 5 per cent of Dublin-based Tito after hearing about Vito, a new event management system designed by the company when the pandemic forced...

