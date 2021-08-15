Tipperary Crystal owners scoop seven-figure Renatus investment

The owners of Tipperary Crystal have secured a seven-figure investment to develop its international business.

Renatus Capital Partners have made a substantial investment in the Allied Imports Group, which is run by Robbie and Stephen Scanlan.

Their father, James Scanlan, founded the group in 1973 and bought Tipperary Crystal in 2011. Allied Import Group sources souvenirs for the Irish and Scottish tourism market as well as making its own jewellery and homeware.