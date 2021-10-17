Subscribe Today
Timoney Group got over €1m in intellectual property dispute

Military contractor stated in accounts that figure received in long-running dispute could rise in coming years

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
17th October, 2021
Timoney Group, the Meath-based military contractor, received a settlement of more than €1 million from a lengthy intellectual property dispute, according to its latest company accounts.

The firm, which makes parts for armoured personnel carriers and unmanned military vehicles that are used by the US Marine Corps and other armies around the world, disclosed in its accounts that the figure could rise in the coming years.

“A long-running intellectual property dispute was agreed in June...

