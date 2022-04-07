TikTok’s Irish data centre to open next year
Cost of the delayed project has risen to €600m from €420m
Operations at TikTok’s Irish data centre are to commence early next year after several delays with the cost of the project having risen to €600 million from €420 million due to an increase in capacity.
Construction is already underway for the data centre, which TikTok first announced in August 2020. It was originally scheduled to open in early 2022 but was delayed till late last year due to the prolonged shutdown of the...
