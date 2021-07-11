TikTok’s €420m European data centre set for Clondalkin
The Echelon data centre campus, set on 35 acres, is due to be operational by the end of this year
TikTok, the Chinese social media giant, has selected Echelon’s campus in Clondalkin in Dublin as the site for its €420 million Irish data centre, the Business Post understands.
The Echelon data centre campus, which is set on a 35-acre site in Dublin 10, is due to be operational by the end of this year when the first data halls are opened. A number of industry sources have confirmed to the Business...
