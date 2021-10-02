Tigers Childcare planning expansion push in Britain

Karen Clince, the owner of Tigers Childcare, is planning to open four to five more daycare centres in Britain within the next four years.

Founded in 2002 by Clince, the business operates 13 centres in the greater Dublin area. Its locations have a combined 215 staff and capacity for 2,000 children. Last year, the firm moved into the London market when it opened a venue in Elephant Park.

The group, which is one of the largest childcare providers in...