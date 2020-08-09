Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ticket sales platform Tito raises funding of €855,000

Hit by the Covid-19 shutdown, the company accelerated the launch of its video conferencing offshoot Vito. The new funding has come from, among others, GitHub founder Tom Preston Werner

9th August, 2020
Paul Campbell and David Parsons, co-founders of Tito. When the ticket sales platform saw a sharp drop in revenue due to Covid-19 restrictions, the company launched an e-conferencing service called Vito

Tito, the Irish ticket selling platform, has added fresh funding from the billionaire founder of Github and others.

It brings the company’s total financial backing to around €2 million to date. The business has been hit by the impact of the events shutdown prompted by the Covid-19 crisis, but it quickly launched Vito, an online video conferencing offshoot.

Backers of the new €855,000 funding round include Preston Werner Ventures, the Silicon Valley-based venture...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Dundrum Town Centre owner plans new residential projects

Hammerson, owner of a number of Irish shopping centres, is to use land it owns near the centres for its “city quarters” project, which could lead to thousands of new residential units

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Facebook in fight with EngineNode over site of social media giant’s data centre

Big tech firm claims EngineNode tried to build facility on lands in Meath owned by Facebook without permission

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Investor group bids to delay the appointment of new Aryzta CFO

Swiss investment fund Veraison says a new chief financial officer should not be appointed until after the egm which is scheduled for next month

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago