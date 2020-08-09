Ticket sales platform Tito raises funding of €855,000

Tito, the Irish ticket selling platform, has added fresh funding from the billionaire founder of Github and others.

It brings the company’s total financial backing to around €2 million to date. The business has been hit by the impact of the events shutdown prompted by the Covid-19 crisis, but it quickly launched Vito, an online video conferencing offshoot.

Backers of the new €855,000 funding round include Preston Werner Ventures, the Silicon Valley-based venture...