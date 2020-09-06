Sunday September 6, 2020
Three Ireland wants state to address 5G misinformation

Telecoms firm asked Department of Communication to counter claims that masts were causing illnesses and even spreading Covid-19

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
6th September, 2020
Telecoms firms such as Three are seeking to roll out more 5G mast infrastructure

Three Ireland has written to the Department of Communications calling for an urgent campaign to address misinformation being spread linking 5G masts to health issues.

Telecoms firms have sought to roll out more 5G mast infrastructure in Ireland in order to boost connectivity. But several campaign groups are actively leading opposition to 5G, claiming the technology causes illnesses.

Three Ireland, the mobile telecoms provider, has written on three occasions since November 2019 to the department...

