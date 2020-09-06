Three Ireland wants state to address 5G misinformation

Three Ireland has written to the Department of Communications calling for an urgent campaign to address misinformation being spread linking 5G masts to health issues.

Telecoms firms have sought to roll out more 5G mast infrastructure in Ireland in order to boost connectivity. But several campaign groups are actively leading opposition to 5G, claiming the technology causes illnesses.

Three Ireland, the mobile telecoms provider, has written on three occasions since November 2019 to the department...