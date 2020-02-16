Three-bed semis are not answer for future market: Cullaun boss

Ireland is at risk of providing yesterday’s answer to the housing market of the future, according to the former bank executive behind the fledgling lender Cullaun Capital.

Set up in 2018, Cullaun has struck a number of deals in a short space of time to loan more than €140 million to developers, including Richard Barrett’s Bartra Capital.

Cullaun Capital has already backed developers in the nursing home, residential and social housing sectors,...