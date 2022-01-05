Thérapie opened 23 new British clinics last year despite sales slump

Thérapie, the well-known beauty clinic network, continued its aggressive expansion across Britain in 2021 despite losses swelling at its parent company in its most recent fiscal period.

Filings by Fellerim Limited, the group that owns the company and operates Dublin’s Pygmalion Bar, show it struggled with the pandemic in 2020 as losses reached €7.96 million and turnover dropped by more than a quarter.

The challenging year for Fellerim came after both its beauty...