Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Thérapie opened 23 new British clinics last year despite sales slump

Losses reached almost €8m in 2020 at Thérapie’s parent but the group’s directors said they were confident in their expansion plans

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
5th January, 2022
Thérapie opened 23 new British clinics last year despite sales slump
Thérapie, which was founded by Phillip McGlade, said it was ‘confident that turnover and profit will grow in 2021’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Thérapie, the well-known beauty clinic network, continued its aggressive expansion across Britain in 2021 despite losses swelling at its parent company in its most recent fiscal period.

Filings by Fellerim Limited, the group that owns the company and operates Dublin’s Pygmalion Bar, show it struggled with the pandemic in 2020 as losses reached €7.96 million and turnover dropped by more than a quarter.

The challenging year for Fellerim came after both its beauty...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Free Now said customers may stop using its app if acceptance rates among taxi drivers were low. It comes amid controversy over shortages at certain times

Irish arm of Free Now says supply of drivers is a ‘principal risk’ to business

Companies Donal MacNamee
Permission for the development was granted with conditions by Dublin City Council in 2018, but conditions were overturned by An Bord Pleanála in 2019 following an appeal from the developers. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

More than €500,000 in building charges paid by Portobello Plaza hotel developers to Dublin City Council

Companies Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Shorecal operates nearly 30 Domino’s outlets in Ireland, and posted after-tax profits of €8.84m last year

Domino’s Irish franchise pays €8m dividend as profits jump 17%

Companies Donal MacNamee
Dermot Desmond is likely to get new shares in his company, Mountain Province, under the proposed arrangement. Picture: Sportimage/Paul Thomas

Desmond to invest €50m in Canadian diamond mine company

Companies Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1