Thérapie chain founder plans to open Ireland’s largest fertility clinic in 2021

The businessman behind the Thérapie chain of Botox clinics and Optilase laser eye surgery brand plans to open Ireland’s largest fertility clinic next year.
Phillip McGlade’s Carrickmines Clinic is currently recruiting for nurses, midwives, embryologists, laboratory technicians and counsellors. The facility will be Ireland’s largest, according to McGlade.
Gráinne Doyne, who has been appointed chief operating officer, has previously worked at the Rotunda Hospital’s IVF facility and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team