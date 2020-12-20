The Sunday Interview: Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner EY
Despite missing the buzz of being in the office and out on site with clients, Frank O’Keeffe has helped to steer the company successfully through this potentially traumatic year and is already looking optimistically at its post-Covid-19 future
In brief:
Name and role: Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner EY
Lives: Raheny, Dublin
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
JP Morgan opens new cyber hub in Dublin with 50 hires
The financial services giant decided on the Irish capital as a central area of tech expertise outside the US
‘Instead of creating world-class rugby players, we’re creating world class companies’
A consortium of start-up hubs will manage the National Digital Research Centre to invest in new firms through regional centres led by Dogpatch Labs’ Patrick Walsh
O’Leary charity sells €22m worth of Ryanair shares
Gigginstown health, education and sporting charity garnered €6 million profit from holding
Travelmaster hopes to close €500,000 seed funding round within a few months
Website and app connect rural customers with coach hire operators, even allowing some passengers map their own routes if enough others join ride-share service