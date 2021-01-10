The new autograph: stars give fans their own shoutout with a Cameo appearance

Would you like a birthday shoutout from Caitlyn Jenner? That’ll be €2,050. Some personalised golf tips from Jack Nicklaus? That’s €820. And if you want a festive rap from RTÉ 2FM DJ Eoghan McDermott, it’s a far more reasonable €28.70.

That’s what Cameo provides. It’s a marketplace where you can get personalised video messages from more than 35,000 different personalities. Steven Galanis, its co-founder and chief executive, describes...