The new autograph: stars give fans their own shoutout with a Cameo appearance

When the pandemic put actors and sports stars temporarily out of work, tech firm Cameo signed many of them up to its service providing personalised video messages for their fans

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
10th January, 2021
Steven Galanis, founder of Cameo: ‘Life’s big moments are still happening even in a world where they are quarantined. Cameo is a way to send digital love to people‘

Would you like a birthday shoutout from Caitlyn Jenner? That’ll be €2,050. Some personalised golf tips from Jack Nicklaus? That’s €820. And if you want a festive rap from RTÉ 2FM DJ Eoghan McDermott, it’s a far more reasonable €28.70.

That’s what Cameo provides. It’s a marketplace where you can get personalised video messages from more than 35,000 different personalities. Steven Galanis, its co-founder and chief executive, describes...

