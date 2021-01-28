The Capital Group increases stake in Ryanair to 10.17%

The Capital Group, the billion-dollar Los Angeles investment firm, has pushed its stake in Ryanair up to 10.17 per cent in recent days, stock exchange filings show.

The value of that stake, however, has fallen substantially in recent weeks, as Ryanair’s share price has slipped from a recent high of €17.06 in early December to around €14 at the beginning of trading on Wednesday morning.

For Capital Group, that means that the stake it...