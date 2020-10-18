Tetrach warns council that Howth Castle is off limits

Tetrach Capital, the owner of Howth Castle, has warned Fingal County Council that the local authority’s staff and the public have no permission to enter its lands.

Last year, Tetrarch acquired the 170-hectare estate, which had been open to the public for the past several decades. In April, Michael McElligott, the firm’s chief executive, wrote to the local authority to state that Howth Castle and demesne is a “private estate and not an...