Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Telstra pushes on with Digicel Pacific buyout plan

The Australian state and telco Telstra have moved to buy the business in order to prevent it falling into the hands of Chinese interests

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
12th September, 2021
Telstra pushes on with Digicel Pacific buyout plan
Denis O’Brien: sale of Digicel Pacific to Telstra could be worth €1.25 billion. Picture: Collins

The sale of Denis O’Brien’s Digicel Pacific to Telstra and the Australian government is advancing, according to reports.

The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported last week that Andy Penn, Telstra’s chief executive, recently visited Papua New Guinea to meet local politicians and O’Brien’s representatives to discuss the deal.

Digicel Pacific is the largest owner and operator of 3G and 4G mobile phone networks in Papua...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Stanley, chief executive of Cairn Homes: ‘We believe that we’re now scaled enough to start moving towards being more of a national housebuilder.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Company watch: As profits double in one year, Cairn positions itself to become a ‘national housebuilder’

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 14 hours ago
Paul Coulson’s resignation brings to an end his 33-year spell as a director of the holding company stretching back to April 1988. Picture: Jason Clarke

Glass bottle king Coulson resigns as director of Yeoman

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 14 hours ago
Jo Bamford: the Wrightbus owner has an interest in hydrogen energy innovation. Picture: Stephen Davison

Bamford targets Irish firms for £1bn green investment fund

Companies Róisín Burke 14 hours ago
Pat McCann, Dalata’s chief executive left, is expected to step down in October of this year, to be replaced by Dermot Crowley right. Picture: Maxwells

Norges Bank takes 3 per cent stake in Dalata as hotel group bounces back

Companies Barry J Whyte 14 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1