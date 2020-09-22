Teeling Whiskey sees €1m rise in profits

Teeling Whiskey, the Dublin-based distillery set up by brothers Jack and Stephen Teeling, had profits of €1.6 million in 2019, up from a million euro the year before.
Revenue at the company, which is based in the Liberties area, rose from €15.5 million to €18.2 million, though its costs also rose from €14.6 million to €16.6 million.
The company sold €5.1 million worth of whiskey in Ireland, €4.8 million in Europe and €8.2 million in “the...
