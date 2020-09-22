Tuesday September 22, 2020
Teeling Whiskey sees €1m rise in profits

The Dublin distillery recorded profits of €1.6 million last year as revenue rose to €18.2 million

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
22nd September, 2020
Jack and Stephen, founders of Teeling Whiskey, raising a glass to the company's fifth birthday in June. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Teeling Whiskey, the Dublin-based distillery set up by brothers Jack and Stephen Teeling, had profits of €1.6 million in 2019, up from a million euro the year before.

Revenue at the company, which is based in the Liberties area, rose from €15.5 million to €18.2 million, though its costs also rose from €14.6 million to €16.6 million.

The company sold €5.1 million worth of whiskey in Ireland, €4.8 million in Europe and €8.2 million in “the...

