Sunday June 7, 2020
Tech multinationals announce more than 100 layoffs

Adtech business Adroll will make at least half of its Dublin workforce redundant while jobs site Glassdoor is expected to cut two-thirds of its staff

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
7th June, 2020
A spokeswoman for AdRoll, which set up its EMEA headquarters in Ireland in 2014, told the Business Post via email that the reduction was part of a global reduction in staff

More than 100 jobs are set to be lost across two tech multinationals based in Dublin, the Business Post has learned.

AdRoll, the ad technology business, is set to make at least half of its staff in the city redundant, with Glassdoor, a jobs site, expected to cut two-thirds of its staff. Combined, the two businesses have 200 staff based in Dublin.

A spokeswoman for AdRoll, which set up its EMEA headquarters in Ireland in 2014, told...

