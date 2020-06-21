Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tech firms give remote working staff lucrative perks

Major tech companies giving work-at-home employees perks like meal deliveries and allowances to buy office equipment

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
21st June, 2020
With thousands of employees at these companies due to continue remote working until next year, a number of tech firms have started to bring the perks to employees’ homes

Several of Dublin’s big tech employers are rolling out lucrative perks for staff working remotely, including meal deliveries and expenses to help them work from home.

As tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Twitter expanded their presences in Dublin, recruitment and retention of staff has focused heavily on perks to attract employees.

Many tech companies provide staff with free breakfast, lunch and dinner and the majority have extensive in-office facilities, such as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Live streaming app Netgigs prepares for rapid growth

Australian event streaming platform founded by Irishman Joe Ward accelerates scaling plans

Róisín Burke | 5 hours ago

New human rights abuses levelled against ESB coal supplier

Indigenous community claims Colombian mine firm Cerrejón is depriving them of clean water and creating an unhealthy environment

Rosanna Cooney | 5 hours ago

Nama’s Project Eagle sale report to be finished in September

The findings of the investigation into the state agency’s disposal of its €5.8bn loan book in the North was due this month but now won’t be ready until the autumn

Ian Guider | 5 hours ago