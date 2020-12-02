Subscribe Today
Sysnet acquires division of ControlScan

Irish company says it is now the largest provider of compliance and security management services to almost four million SMEs and payment processing organisations worldwide

Peter O'Dwyer - avatar

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
2nd December, 2020
Sysnet acquires division of ControlScan
Sysnet had revenue of almost €23 million in 2018, Companies Office records show, and gross profits of €11.21 million. Picture: Getty

Irish payments regulation firm Sysnet has acquired a division of ControlScan for an undisclosed fee.

ControlScan is a US managed security services company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sysnet, which provides cyber security and compliance software for businesses, has acquired its managed compliance solutions (MCS) division in a deal which the company said established it as the largest provider of compliance and security management services to almost four million SMEs and payment processing organisations worldwide.

