Sysnet acquires division of ControlScan

Irish payments regulation firm Sysnet has acquired a division of ControlScan for an undisclosed fee.

ControlScan is a US managed security services company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sysnet, which provides cyber security and compliance software for businesses, has acquired its managed compliance solutions (MCS) division in a deal which the company said established it as the largest provider of compliance and security management services to almost four million SMEs and payment processing organisations worldwide.