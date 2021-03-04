Subscribe Today
Synergy Vision moves to employee-owned model

Medical communications company’s workers hold 87.5 per cent of shares in trust which founder says will ‘secure the future ’

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
4th March, 2021
Synergy Vision moves to employee-owned model
Ffyona Dawber, founder and chief executive of SV, said employee ownership ‘will drive continued innovation for clients as well as growth and long-term sustainability’

Synergy Vision (SV), the medical communications company, has become the latest organisation to be owned by its workers. The majority shareholding is now held in trust for employees.

The company’s 60 employees, based in offices in Dublin, London and Sydney, hold 87.5 per cent of the company shares in an employee-owned trust. They are expected to benefit by sharing in the profits of the company through their interest in the trust.

Ffyona Dawber, founder and...

