Synergy Vision moves to employee-owned model

Synergy Vision (SV), the medical communications company, has become the latest organisation to be owned by its workers. The majority shareholding is now held in trust for employees.

The company’s 60 employees, based in offices in Dublin, London and Sydney, hold 87.5 per cent of the company shares in an employee-owned trust. They are expected to benefit by sharing in the profits of the company through their interest in the trust.

Ffyona Dawber, founder and...