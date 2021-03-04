Synergy Vision moves to employee-owned model
Medical communications company’s workers hold 87.5 per cent of shares in trust which founder says will ‘secure the future ’
Synergy Vision (SV), the medical communications company, has become the latest organisation to be owned by its workers. The majority shareholding is now held in trust for employees.
The company’s 60 employees, based in offices in Dublin, London and Sydney, hold 87.5 per cent of the company shares in an employee-owned trust. They are expected to benefit by sharing in the profits of the company through their interest in the trust.
Ffyona Dawber, founder and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Irish arm of telecoms firm J2 gets €308m cash injection from US parent company
J2 Global, which owns Mashable and gaming website IGN, recorded revenues of €1.4 billion in 2019
Aldi criticised by HSA over weight Deliveroo riders are asked to carry
Delivery cyclists are being requested to carry up to 20kg of groceries, which health authority says ‘appears not to have been fully thought through’
Dalata chief executive steps down as hotel group suffers €101m losses
Pat McCann will resign after Ireland’s largest hotel chain sees revenue fall by 68 per cent in 2020 due to pandemic
Complaint against Boohoo in US over ‘forced labour’ allegations
The US Customs and Border Protection agency is considering a complaint made by a charity against the fast-fashion company