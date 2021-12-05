Subscribe Today
Switch of Kerry Co-op chair may inject new life into €700m deal

Frontrunner for the role has signalled he would heal rift with Kerry Group after negotiations collapsed in April

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
5th December, 2021
Mundy Hayes announced last week that he will not be staying on as chairman of Kerry Co-op

A €700 million deal between Kerry Group and its largest shareholder looks set to be revived as Kerry Co-op, the farmer-controlled investment company, prepares to elect a new chairman this week.

In April, negotiations over a joint venture deal for Kerry Group’s Irish dairy business collapsed after a major rift developed within the board of Kerry Co-op over the valuation of the deal and how it proposed to fund the transaction.

This Tuesday,...

