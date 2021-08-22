Swiss firm to quadruple Limerick workforce after purchase of Arise Europe

Adec Innovations is aiming to quadruple its workforce in Limerick over the coming years, following its purchase of Arise Europe.

The Swiss company, which provides environmental, social and governance (ESG) services to clients, bought Arise earlier this year in what was its first Irish acquisition. Arise’s 40 employees became part of Adec’s workforce of 4,400 people across 16 countries.

James Donovan, chief executive of Adec, told the Business Post the company had major expansion...