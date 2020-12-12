SurveyMonkey chief says success is down to user-friendly nature

SurveyMonkey has been around since before the iPhone and the dot-com crash, and well before phrases such as software as a service (Saas) and cloud computing were part of the tech lexicon.

But Zander Lurie, its chief executive, still feels it is early days for the 21-year-old company as it makes bigger strides into the corporate market.

Lurie will mark five years in the job in January. In that time, he‘s seen staff numbers more...