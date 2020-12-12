Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

SurveyMonkey chief says success is down to user-friendly nature

‘We use our learning to design products that are simple to use,’ says Zander Lurie

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
12th December, 2020
SurveyMonkey chief says success is down to user-friendly nature
Zander Lurie, chief executive at SurveyMonkey: ‘Dublin is just an incredible place to do business . . . People there are optimistic and fun to work with.” Photo: Kris Davidson

SurveyMonkey has been around since before the iPhone and the dot-com crash, and well before phrases such as software as a service (Saas) and cloud computing were part of the tech lexicon.

But Zander Lurie, its chief executive, still feels it is early days for the 21-year-old company as it makes bigger strides into the corporate market.

Lurie will mark five years in the job in January. In that time, he‘s seen staff numbers more...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 1 day ago

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Companies Business Post 2 days ago
Data is being sought by organisations in a bid to improve diversity and equality. Picture: Getty

Requests for personal data putting professionals off applying for roles

Companies Killian Woods 4 days ago
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is set to meet bank employee representatives next week as job losses in the sector continue to mount.

Finance minister to meet banking union over AIB staff cull

Companies Ian Guider 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1