Supermac’s profits up €17m to almost €190m in 2019
Pat McDonagh predicts “a very rough next three months”, but says pain is necessary to halt spread of the coronavirus
Profits at Supermac’s were up more than €17 million to nearly €190 million in 2019, but Pat McDonagh, the fast food company’s founder, expects revenues to be hit hard in 2020 and the first half of 2021.
McDonagh told the Business Post that in 2019, turnover rose from €172.2 million to €189.4 million, with an increase in trading across all parts of the business.
Sales through restaurants, both directly-owned and franchised, were up...
