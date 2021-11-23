Supermac’s cuts workforce by 25% as revenues fall by €48m

Revenues at Pat McDonagh’s Supermac’s group, which operates hotels, fast food outlets and property outlets, fell by more than 25 per cent last year as the pandemic significantly impacted parts of the business.

But the business still posted a post-tax profit of €19.22 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, down only slightly from the €20.68 million profit reported by Supermac’s the previous year.

Accounts filed by the group show revenue...