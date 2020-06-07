Students invited to work on business ideas scheme

An accelerator for aspiring young entrepreneurs is accepting applications for its virtual programme this summer.

Patch, which is aimed at 16 to 19-year-olds, will bring teams of young people together to form business ideas. CropSafe, a business formed at last year’s event, has raised £15,000 since participating.

"The goal of Patch is to help develop the next generation of great Irish entrepreneurs, engineers, researchers and technologists,” Tom McCarthy, its founder, said.