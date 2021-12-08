Strong Roots secures €50 million investment from McCain Foods
Canadian food giant to take a minority 40 per cent stake in the Irish plant-based frozen food company
Strong Roots, the Irish plant-based frozen food company, has secured a €50 million ($55 million) investment from McCain Foods, the Canadian frozen food giant best known for its frozen chips.
Under the terms of the agreement, McCain Foods will take a minority stake of almost 40 per cent in Strong Roots after it acquired the shares of Goode Partners, a US-based private equity fund that has been a shareholder in the Irish food company since 2019.
As first...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
LA firm pays €186m to grow Kingspan stake as Grenfell fallout continues
The Cavan-based insulation firm has performed strongly this year, but its move to sponsor Mercedes Formula 1 team has sparked fresh controversy
Profits at Irish arm of Coca-Cola rise to €2.1bn despite drop in turnover
Increase in value of Monster Beverage Corporation helps to lift profits
Single-parent dating app raises €600k for US rollout
Entrepreneur Zöe Desmond kickstarted her successful Frolo website with €1 million of her own cash, but now backers include Flickr founder Caterina Fake
Company watch: Glanbia moves to quell investors’ unease
In an effort to stop a share price decline, Glanbia Co-op announced it will not sell shares in Glanbia plc to help fund its takeover of the group’s dairy arm