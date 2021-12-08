Strong Roots secures €50 million investment from McCain Foods

Strong Roots, the Irish plant-based frozen food company, has secured a €50 million ($55 million) investment from McCain Foods, the Canadian frozen food giant best known for its frozen chips.

Under the terms of the agreement, McCain Foods will take a minority stake of almost 40 per cent in Strong Roots after it acquired the shares of Goode Partners, a US-based private equity fund that has been a shareholder in the Irish food company since 2019.

As first...