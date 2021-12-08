Subscribe Today
Strong Roots secures €50 million investment from McCain Foods

Canadian food giant to take a minority 40 per cent stake in the Irish plant-based frozen food company

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
8th December, 2021
Strong Roots secures €50 million investment from McCain Foods
Sam Dennigan, the chief executive and founder of Strong Roots, said the deal McCain Foods would allow his company to continue its rapid growth

Strong Roots, the Irish plant-based frozen food company, has secured a €50 million ($55 million) investment from McCain Foods, the Canadian frozen food giant best known for its frozen chips.

Under the terms of the agreement, McCain Foods will take a minority stake of almost 40 per cent in Strong Roots after it acquired the shares of Goode Partners, a US-based private equity fund that has been a shareholder in the Irish food company since 2019.

