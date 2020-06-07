Stripe waives fees on BLM protest bail funds

Stripe, the online payments platform, will not charge fees on funds raised to pay bail for people arrested as part of the Black Lives Matters protests in the US.
The decision was made last weekend by the company, founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison.
Separately, Stripe will also waive $1 million-worth of fees to organisations which are fighting systemic racism in the US.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team