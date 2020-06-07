Sunday June 7, 2020
Stripe waives fees on BLM protest bail funds

Online payments firm will also waive $1m of fees to organisations fighting racism in US

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan

Róisín Burke

Journalist

@roisinmburke
7th June, 2020
Patrick Collison wrote last week that he felt it was important for Stripe to publicly oppose racism.

Stripe, the online payments platform, will not charge fees on funds raised to pay bail for people arrested as part of the Black Lives Matters protests in the US.

The decision was made last weekend by the company, founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison.

Separately, Stripe will also waive $1 million-worth of fees to organisations which are fighting systemic racism in the US.

