Stripe injects €353m into Irish operation to fund European expansion
Firm founded by the Collison brothers employs more than 400 people at its Dublin headquarters, its fastest-growing office
Stripe has pumped more than €353 million into its Irish arm to help fund its expansion into Europe.
Documents filed by Stripe Technologies Ltd, the Dublin unit of the payments technology company founded by Irish brothers John and Patrick Collison, show it received the cash injection from its parent company last week.
The investment came months after the group, which is valued at more than $95 billion and employs more than 4,000 people around the...
