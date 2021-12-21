Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Stripe injects €353m into Irish operation to fund European expansion

Firm founded by the Collison brothers employs more than 400 people at its Dublin headquarters, its fastest-growing office

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st December, 2021
Stripe injects €353m into Irish operation to fund European expansion
Stripe, run by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, is valued at more than $95 billion

Stripe has pumped more than €353 million into its Irish arm to help fund its expansion into Europe.

Documents filed by Stripe Technologies Ltd, the Dublin unit of the payments technology company founded by Irish brothers John and Patrick Collison, show it received the cash injection from its parent company last week.

The investment came months after the group, which is valued at more than $95 billion and employs more than 4,000 people around the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Shaws operates 17 stores around Ireland. Picture: Getty

Shaws reports €4.91m loss as turnover tumbles 33%

Companies Donal MacNamee
Noyfield’s ultimate parent is Wavecrest Inn, which trades as the Porterhouse Group and is owned by Liam Lahart and Elliot Hughes (right). Picture: Fergal Phillips

Losses hit €3.5m at group behind Porterhouse Central pub

Companies Donal MacNamee
Jay Bradley, co-founder of whiskey cask sales company Whiskey &amp; Wealth Club: ‘We do not offer securities and we are not involved in fractional selling’

Irish whiskey firm prevented from trading by Texas regulator

Companies Barry J Whyte
Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC: focus is on growth in US. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Company Watch: DCC’s US expansion continues after record $610m deal to acquire Almo

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1