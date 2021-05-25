Stongbridge Biopharma to be acquired by Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, the US pharma company with a market cap of $217 million, announced it is to acquire Stongbridge Biopharma, the Irish public limited company.

As part of the deal, Strongbridge has been valued at $267 million.

The merger aims to create a leading company in endocrinology and rare diseases with a pipeline of drug development. Strongbridge develops and commercialises therapies for people with rare diseases and significant unmet needs.