Stongbridge Biopharma to be acquired by Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Irish company valued at $267 million ahead of buyout by American pharma firm

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
25th May, 2021
The new, merged entity will be called Xeris Biopharma Holdings and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, the US pharma company with a market cap of $217 million, announced it is to acquire Stongbridge Biopharma, the Irish public limited company.

As part of the deal, Strongbridge has been valued at $267 million.

The merger aims to create a leading company in endocrinology and rare diseases with a pipeline of drug development. Strongbridge develops and commercialises therapies for people with rare diseases and significant unmet needs.

