Stocking up in 2021: the picks to watch this year

Last year was a testing one for many investors. Equities in rude health at the start of 2020 hit all-time lows with the onset of the global pandemic, before rebounding in dramatic fashion as the year progressed. As 2021 begins, we assess five Irish stocks that investors should keep an eye on.

Kenmare Resources

The development of the Moma titanium mine in Mozambique has been a labour of love for two generations of the Carvill...