Staycity expands in France and Germany in post pandemic push
The Irish aparthotel operator opened properties in Heidelberg and Bordeaux, and plans to add ten more locations this year and next
Staycity Group, the Irish aparthotel operator, has opened new properties in Germany and France, its first new locations since the pandemic began.
The group, whose investors include property magnate Stephen Vernon, plans to add ten more locations in Europe during 2021 and 2022, it said.
This month it opened a 299-room hotel and short stay apartment property in Heidelberg near the railway station in the German city.
