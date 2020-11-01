State to inject €2bn to get large firms through Covid-19 crisis

A €2 billion government fund created to assist large companies survive Covid-19 is in talks about investing in more than 30 businesses.

The Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund (PSRF), which is overseen by the Irish Strategic Investment Fund (Isif), said that it had had ongoing discussions on potential transactions with companies in the tourism, aviation and retail sectors.

The fund was set up by the government as part of the July stimulus plan alongside a separate...