State drops investment in Digicel ahead of firm’s debt restructuring

The state made a timely exit from a small investment in Digicel, Denis O’Brien’s mobile phone company, ahead of its debt restructuring this year.

The Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) invested almost $1 million in Digicel bonds in 2018 but it has emerged that the state has now sold that holding. The bonds acquired by ISIF had a maturity of 2021 and were among the class of debt that was subject...