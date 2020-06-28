Sunday June 28, 2020
State drops investment in Digicel ahead of firm’s debt restructuring

Irish Strategic Investment Fund invested $1m in Digicel bonds in 2018 but sold them before 2021 maturity date

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
28th June, 2020
Digicel, which runs mobile phone and broadband services in more than 30 Caribbean and South Pacific countrie

The state made a timely exit from a small investment in Digicel, Denis O’Brien’s mobile phone company, ahead of its debt restructuring this year.

The Irish Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) invested almost $1 million in Digicel bonds in 2018 but it has emerged that the state has now sold that holding. The bonds acquired by ISIF had a maturity of 2021 and were among the class of debt that was subject...

