State denied Amazon’s appeal for exemption from Covid building ban

Amazon unsuccessfully lobbied the government for an exemption to construction restrictions to progress its ambitions of opening a fulfilment centre in Ireland.

The global tech giant has so far refused to comment on suggestions that it is planning to establish a major new warehouse in west Dublin, despite media reports indicating it has acquired a 650,000-square-foot unit at the Mountpark logistics centre in Baldonnell.

Filings published on by Amazon UK Services on Ireland’s lobbying register...