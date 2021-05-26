Subscribe Today
State denied Amazon’s appeal for exemption from Covid building ban

Online retail giant had sought extension to list of exemptions to building restrictions so fulfilment centres, like its reported Baldonnell warehouse, could be progressed

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th May, 2021
Amazon already operates a delivery warehouse in Rathcoole, Co Dublin for customers of Amazon Prime, but the reported Baldonnell site would be the first Irish location where products are picked and packaged by Amazon staff. Picture: Getty

Amazon unsuccessfully lobbied the government for an exemption to construction restrictions to progress its ambitions of opening a fulfilment centre in Ireland.

The global tech giant has so far refused to comment on suggestions that it is planning to establish a major new warehouse in west Dublin, despite media reports indicating it has acquired a 650,000-square-foot unit at the Mountpark logistics centre in Baldonnell.

Filings published on by Amazon UK Services on Ireland’s lobbying register...

