Stars of Stripe: The online payments company is set to float, but how will it go and what does it mean for the Collison brothers?

Patrick Collison made his first appearance at the Sun Valley conference, known as “billionaire summer camp”, in 2013. There are several pictures from his time there. They show a man just turned 24, the co-founder of a promising payments platform called Stripe, still slightly awed by his surroundings.

That’s understandable. The Sun Valley conference is a low-key version of the Davos event in Switzerland. The difference is that while the billionaires go to Davos to...