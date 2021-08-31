Staff ‘deeply shocked’ after News Corp signals closure of Kells print plant
Trade union to ask company to examine its decision to close the facility, which employs 59 people
Staff working at News UK & Ireland’s printing plant in Co Meath have been left “deeply shocked” by the company’s decision to close the facility just months after acquiring it.
Workers at the site will tomorrow meet with the publisher – which runs the Sun and the Sunday Times in Ireland and forms part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp media empire – after it announced plans to outsource printing...
