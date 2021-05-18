Square picks Ireland for its first full product launch
The US payments technology company, founded by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, says it wants to tap into the Irish entrepreneurial spirit
Ireland is the first market in which Square, the US payments technology company, has launched its full stack of products.
Until now the company, founded by Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, had opted to roll out parts of its product line in a new market initially before launching all of its services.
Jason Lalor, executive director of Square, told the Business Post Ireland was a logical market for the company to launch in due to...
