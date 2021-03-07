Spanish hedge fund spends £7m to boost stake in Tullow Oil

Azvalor, a Spanish hedge fund, has spent just over £7 million boosting its stake in Tullow Oil from 6 to 7 per cent, stock exchange filings show. It leaves the fund with shares worth just under £50 million at Tullow’s closing share price on Friday of just over 50 pence.

Tullow’s shares have nearly doubled in value since the start of the year, but remain substantially off their most recent highs of around £2.30 in the...