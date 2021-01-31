Social media firm TikTok believed to be interested in Sorting Office for Irish HQ
Social media giant has grown Dublin workforce from a handful of staff to over 1,000 in one year
TikTok, the social media giant, is said to have expressed an interest in leasing the Sorting Office building in Dublin’s docklands for its new Irish headquarters.
The company is casting about for office facilities to house its 1,100 Irish-based workforce, which has grown rapidly over the past 12 months. Property market sources told the Business Post that the Sorting Office, which Google pulled out of leasing last year, and a nearby building as...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Using tech to connect with the elderly for better care at home
Connected Health, which aims to empower older people to stay in their own homes, has grown its workforce to over 1,000 since the start of the pandemic
Private equity firm CapVest eyes sale of Valeo Foods for €1.7bn
The Dublin-based firm, which owns Jacobs biscuits and Bachelors beans, recently reported sales of €942 million
Nephin Whiskey facing nearly €1.8m funding shortfall that could threaten its future, financial backer warns
Letter from investment fund BES Management outlines its ‘concerns in respect of several matters’ relating to Nephin
Greencore staff to take weekly Covid-19 tests
Chief executive Patrick Coveney says the food firm is thriving in spite of pandemic, due to strategic expansion and the collapse of a key competitor