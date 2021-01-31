Social media firm TikTok believed to be interested in Sorting Office for Irish HQ

TikTok, the social media giant, is said to have expressed an interest in leasing the Sorting Office building in Dublin’s docklands for its new Irish headquarters.

The company is casting about for office facilities to house its 1,100 Irish-based workforce, which has grown rapidly over the past 12 months. Property market sources told the Business Post that the Sorting Office, which Google pulled out of leasing last year, and a nearby building as...