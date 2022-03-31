Smurfit Kappa senior executives awarded more than €9.6m in share bonus awards

Six senior executives at Smurfit Kappa, the Irish paper and packaging giant, have been awarded share bonuses with a combined current market value of more than €9.6 million.

The shares were awarded as part of the company’s deferred bonus scheme and cannot be cashed out until a certain period of time has passed, typically three years, and certain conditions have been met, such as raising the company’s earnings per share. Shares in Smurfit Kappa Group...