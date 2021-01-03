Smurfit Kappa intends to cut €50m travel bill in half

Smurfit Kappa, the paper and packaging giant, is to slash its annual €50 million travel bill in half, according to its chief executive.

Tony Smurfit said the Covid-19 pandemic had shown that much of the company’s international travel between its operations across the world was unnecessary.

“We spent about €50 million a year in Smurfit Kappa on travel and entertainment. You sit back and say ‘was that necessary, to go to Amsterdam for...