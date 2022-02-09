Smurfit Kappa earnings top €1.7bn as it hikes shareholder dividend by 10%
Analysts at Davy praised the Group’s ‘incredible resilience’ in navigating a quarter of ‘unprecedented energy volatility and supply chain challenges’
Smurfit Kappa, the Irish packaging giant, posted revenue growth of 18 per cent and full-year earnings of more than €1.7 billion, an increase of 13 per cent year-on-year in its latest annual results published on Wednesday.
Return on capital employed (ROCE) reached 16 per cent while the growth of its corrugated packaging, an increasingly popular option amid a global move away from plastic, totalled 8 per cent.
“This growth is a clear indication that paper-based packaging, renewable, recyclable and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aldi agrees new two-year deal with Velo Coffee Roasters
Half a million bags of coffee will be supplied to the supermarket chain over the next two years by the Cork firm
Center Parcs chief executive to step down after more than 20 years in role
Martin Dalby will move into the position of non-executive chairman of the upmarket holiday village operator, which is reportedly preparing for a billion-pound auction of the business
4,500 businesses kept afloat with government supports during pandemic
New report indicates that many retail and hospitality businesses evaded insolvency with the help of state aid but are currently on ‘life support’
Out of Office: Peleton shares surge as Amazon and Nike size up acquisition; Spotify apologises for Joe Rogan slurs
Your essential round-up of the latest business news