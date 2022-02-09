Smurfit Kappa earnings top €1.7bn as it hikes shareholder dividend by 10%

Smurfit Kappa, the Irish packaging giant, posted revenue growth of 18 per cent and full-year earnings of more than €1.7 billion, an increase of 13 per cent year-on-year in its latest annual results published on Wednesday.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) reached 16 per cent while the growth of its corrugated packaging, an increasingly popular option amid a global move away from plastic, totalled 8 per cent.

“This growth is a clear indication that paper-based packaging, renewable, recyclable and...