Wednesday February 5, 2020
Smurfit Kappa bounces back to pre-tax profits of €677m

Packaging giant rebounds from €404m loss follows acquisitions and growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
5th February, 2020
Tony Smurfit said 2020 had “started well” in terms of demand. Picture: Maxwell

Smurfit Kappa recorded revenues of more than €9 billion in 2019 and pre-tax profits of €677 million, up from a €404 million loss the year before.

Europe’s leading corrugated paper packaging company said that it would be increasing its dividend for the year by 12 per cent, taking it to 80.9 cent a share.

The bumper year for the company comes following the 2018 acquisition of Reparenco, a Dutch paper and recycling business, and increasing global...

