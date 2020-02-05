Smurfit Kappa bounces back to pre-tax profits of €677m

Smurfit Kappa recorded revenues of more than €9 billion in 2019 and pre-tax profits of €677 million, up from a €404 million loss the year before.

Europe’s leading corrugated paper packaging company said that it would be increasing its dividend for the year by 12 per cent, taking it to 80.9 cent a share.

The bumper year for the company comes following the 2018 acquisition of Reparenco, a Dutch paper and recycling business, and increasing global...