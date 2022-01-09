Smurfit gambling firm issues €1.5m incentive as stock hits all-time low
Las Vegas-based GAN has issued restricted stocks to key executives, including founder Dermot Smurfit himself
GAN, Dermot Smurfit’s Las Vegas-based gambling software company, has issued more than $1.5 million-worth of share incentives as its stock price slumped to an all-time low.
Stock exchange filings showed that last week GAN issued thousands of restricted stock units to several key executives of the company, including Smurfit himself.
The shares are set to vest at various points in August, October and December this year, and will be worth more if the company’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
British-based hormone testing firm to launch in Ireland this year
Hertility Health was founded by Cork-born twin sisters Helen and Deirdre O’Neill along with ovarian biologist Natalie Getreu
John Walsh: Change is coming but business far from ready for its challenges or opportunities
Climate change regulations and cybersecurity are the two key issues facing Irish companies but the majority are ill-prepared for dealing with the new requirements
US medtech BD says investment here is ‘about access to talent’
Becton Dickinson has made two big investments in the past fortnight, €62 million in a Drogheda manufacturing plant and €72 million in its R&D centre of excellence in Limerick
Profits increase fiftyfold for Perx gift cards
Firm also reports rise in revenue driven by sale of popular gift cards