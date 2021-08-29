Smurfit buys $251,000 worth of shares in his online gaming firm

Dermot Smurfit, the chief executive of GAN plc, the online gaming company, has bought $251,000-worth of shares in the firm as it prepares to make some significant acquisitions.

Smurfit’s stake in the company is now worth nearly $35 million at its closing share price of $17.50 on Friday, stock exchange filings show.

Earlier this month, GAN announced that its total revenue for the second quarter was $34.6 million, and its net loss was $2.7 million.