Smurfit buys $251,000 worth of shares in his online gaming firm
The chief executive now owns nearly $35 million of shares in the expanding internet gambling software and content company
Dermot Smurfit, the chief executive of GAN plc, the online gaming company, has bought $251,000-worth of shares in the firm as it prepares to make some significant acquisitions.
Smurfit’s stake in the company is now worth nearly $35 million at its closing share price of $17.50 on Friday, stock exchange filings show.
Earlier this month, GAN announced that its total revenue for the second quarter was $34.6 million, and its net loss was $2.7 million.
