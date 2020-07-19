Sunday July 19, 2020
Skingredients finds recipe for success with British retail chain

Beauty entrepreneur Jennifer Rock is beefing up her team to manage the swift growth of her highly successful skincare brand

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
19th July, 2020
Jennifer Rock’s Skingredients skincare range should be on British shop shelves by the first half of next year. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Jennifer Rock, the beauty entrepreneur, is in talks with a major British retail chain about rolling her Skingredients skincare range out across its stores.

Rock, who marked a year in business with Skingredients earlier this summer, has also beefed up her senior management team and begun a television advertising campaign on the back of strong sales.

“Things took off much faster in the beginning than I anticipated,” she said. “We sold six months worth of...

