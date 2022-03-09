Skelligs Chocolate sold to McKillen Corporation
The transaction, which closed earlier this month, is believed to be worth a little under €2m
Skelligs Chocolate, the Kerry-based Irish artisan chocolate company and café, has been sold to McKillen Corporation, which controls both Oakmount and the Press Up hospitality group.
Though the value of the transaction was undisclosed, this newspaper understands that the chocolate factory and café were purchased for slightly under €2 million.
Colm Healy, managing director and owner of Skelligs Chocolate, will remain at the firm in an advisory capacity during the transition before stepping...
