Single-parent dating app raises €600k for US rollout

Entrepreneur Zöe Desmond kickstarted her successful Frolo website with €1 million of her own cash, but now backers include Flickr founder Caterina Fake

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
5th December, 2021
Zöe Desmond started Frolo three years ago as an online community for single parents like herself who felt isolated by their circumstances. “It was born out of a time when I needed it most,” she said. Picture: Anna Gordon

Frolo, the single-parent community website founded by Dubliner Zöe Desmond, has raised funding from backers including Flickr founder Caterina Fake, ahead of launching its new dating service next month.

London-based Frolo, which closed a £500,000 (€600,000) funding round, is bringing a dating app specifically designed for single parents, to the US in the middle of next year.

Fake, a serial entrepreneur and angel investor, sold Flickr to Yahoo for $30 million in 2005...

