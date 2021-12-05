Single-parent dating app raises €600k for US rollout
Entrepreneur Zöe Desmond kickstarted her successful Frolo website with €1 million of her own cash, but now backers include Flickr founder Caterina Fake
Frolo, the single-parent community website founded by Dubliner Zöe Desmond, has raised funding from backers including Flickr founder Caterina Fake, ahead of launching its new dating service next month.
London-based Frolo, which closed a £500,000 (€600,000) funding round, is bringing a dating app specifically designed for single parents, to the US in the middle of next year.
Fake, a serial entrepreneur and angel investor, sold Flickr to Yahoo for $30 million in 2005...
